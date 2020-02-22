Post Malone performs on New Year's Eve in Times Square in New York on December 31. File Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo

Roddy Ricch's "Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial" is No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Rapper Roddy Ricch's Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Post Malone's Hollywood's Bleeding, followed by Eminem's Music to be Murdered By at No. 3, Green Day's Father of All... at No. 4 and Billie Eilish's When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Lil Wayne's Funeral at No. 6, Pop Smoke's Meet the Woo, V.2 at No. 7, Halsey's Manic at No. 8, DaBaby's Kirk at No. 9 and Taylor Swift's Lover at No. 10.

Pop Smoke was shot and killed Wednesday in a Los Angeles home invasion. He was 20.