Feb. 21 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Wendy says she's "recovering well" after seriously injuring herself during a rehearsal.

The K-pop star, a member of the girl group Red Velvet, thanked fans for their love and support in an Instagram post Friday on her 26th birthday.

Wendy was hospitalized in December after falling off a stage during a rehearsal with Red Velvet. She has been on hiatus from the group since as she recovers from her injuries.

"I just wanted to thank you everyone for all the love and support you have shared with me on my birthday. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Also, I'm recovering very well, thanks to all of our ReVeluv," Wendy wrote, referencing Red Velvet's fans.

Wendy assured fans she "won't be going anywhere" permanently as she sits out the group's activities.

"As I said during my Instagram live, I won't be going anywhere but always singing right next to you as Wendy. I hope to see you all soon on stage!" she said. "Thanks to you all, our Reveluv, for coming into my life and taking a huge part of my journey. Miss you lots."

Wendy injured her face and fractured her pelvis and right wrist during the December incident.

Red Velvet also consists of Irene, Seulgi, Joy and Yeri. The group released the repackaged album The ReVe Festival: Finale and a music video for the single "Psycho" in January.