Grimes, who is expecting her first child with Elon Musk, discussed her pregnancy ahead of the release of her album "Miss Anthropocene." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Mom-to-be Grimes says she won't raise her child to be "too spoiled."

The 31-year-old singer discussed her pregnancy in the new issue of The Face magazine ahead of the release of her album Miss Anthropocene.

Grimes is expecting her first child, reportedly with Tesla founder Elon Musk. She is known for her involvement with the electronic dance music (EDM) scene, but said she won't go raving with her kid.

"Children need to get into raving, but I don't think I'll rave with my kid... I don't think kids and adults need to rave together. But I wish I had discovered dance music at an earlier age," the star said.

"I don't have a problem with late bedtimes/nocturnalism. Unless there's some health risk I should know about," she added. "The baby has already been exposed to a lot of techno in the womb."

Grimes said she will keep her child grounded through unplugged time with family.

"I'll probably have to send them to live in the woods with my grandpa periodically so they aren't too spoiled," she said. "He's very intense. Lots of physical labour in the cold and whatnot, haha."

Grimes used her digital avatar, known as WarNymph, for the magazine feature rather than appear in a photoshoot herself. She explained how the avatar allows her to do more while pregnant and also protects her mental health.

"Having a digital body allows me to keep working throughout the later stages of my pregnancy, and after I have my baby, so I can spend more time with them," the singer said. "It's hard for me to do photoshoots and fit into clothes at the moment, but WarNymph is here in your magazine promoting my album for me, haha."

"It's hard on the psyche to have so much negativity thrown your way on a daily basis via social media," she added. "In a video game there's an avatar between myself and the monsters I'm fighting. We thought maybe we should try to work on this idea IRL."

Grimes said in an Instagram post promoting the article Thursday that she is seven months pregnant.

Grimes announced her pregnancy in January. Her album Miss Anthropocene was released Friday, and includes the singles "Violence," "So Heavy I Fell Through the Earth," "My Name is Dark," "4 AEM" and "Delete Forever."