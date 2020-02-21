Frankie Ballard attends the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Frankie Ballard (R) and Christina Ballard attend the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Frankie Ballard (R) and his wife, Christina Ballard, welcomed their first child, daughter Pepper Lynn. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Frankie Ballard is a new dad.

The 37-year-old singer and his wife, Christina Ballard, welcomed their first child, daughter Pepper Lynn, on Feb. 8.

Christina Ballard shared the news in an Instagram post Thursday alongside a photo of a baby jacket, rose and stuffed tiger toy.

"God gave us a DAUGHTER!!! 2.8.2020 Pepper Lynn Ballard," the new mom wrote. "@frankieballard I'll never forget this unbelievable day with you and how my heart grew a schimillion times watching you hold our baby girl."

"Thank you Jesus for my sweet family of 3. My cup is running over and full to the brim. Pepper Lynn you're a precious angel and beautiful gift from Heaven and I love being your Mommy," she added. "Cue all the tears."

Ballard celebrated his daughter's birth in the comments.

"MY SOUL IS ON FIRE WITHLOVE," he wrote. "Chriss, You claimed Motherhood with grace and strength."

Ballard had announced Christina Ballard's pregnancy on Instagram in November.

"We're havin' a baby! I'd like to thank Jesus for the opportunity!" the singer wrote. "My Wife is a CHAMPION on numerous levels."

"Chrissy, you're so beautiful," he told his wife. "I'm proud and obsessed with seeing you become a Mother. You have my love for eternity. God, we need You!"

Ballard and Christina Ballard married in March 2017.

Ballard is known for the singles "Helluva Life," "Sunshine & Whiskey," "Young & Crazy" and "You'll Accomp'ny Me." He released his third studio album, El Rio, in 2016.