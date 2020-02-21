Thalia hosted the 2020 Premio Lo Nuestro award show along with Pitbull and Alejandra Espinosa on Thursday. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

J Balvin won two awards, including the Icon award, at the 2020 Premio Lo Nuestro on Thursday. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Daddy Yankee wins Artist of the Year and more at the 2020 Premio Lo Nuestro award show on Thursday. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Daddy Yankee was the big winner at the 32nd annual Premio Lo Nuestro award show which honors excellence in Latin music.

Yankee won seven awards on Thursday including Artist of the Year, Urban Male Artist of the Year, Song, Single, Urban and Crossover Collaboration of the Year for his track "Con Calma" featuring Snow and Remix of the Year for "Soltera (Remix)" featuring Lunay and Bad Bunny.

J Balvin and Bad Bunny's Oasis won Album of the Year and Rosalia won New Artist Female. Lunay took home New Artist Male.

Balvin was also honored with the Icon Award while Raphael received the Excellence Award and Alejandro Fernandez was honored with the Legado Mariachi Award.

Karol G won Urban Female Artist of the Year, Romeo Santos won Tropical Artist of the Year and Los Rivera Destino's "Flor" featuring Benito Martinez won Video of the Year.

Thalia, Pitbull and Alejandra Espinosa hosted the event which took place at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami.