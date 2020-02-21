Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Blake Shelton has been added to the iHeartCountry Festival at the University of Texas at Austin on May 2.

Shelton joins a star-studded lineup of performers that also includes Dierks Bentley, Lady Antebellum, Sam Hunt, Dustin Lynch, Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Jon Pardi and Chase Rice.

Hot Country Knights, Bobby Bones and other stars will appear as special guests.

"I'm excited to join my friends and fellow country artists for my first iHeartCountry Festival performance. It's always a good time playing to Texas crowds and I'm looking forward to an evening of country music and maybe a little vodka to add to the party," Shelton said in a statement.

Tickets for the festival are on sale now. The show will be livestreamed through LivexLive.com and broadcast across iHeartMedia's country music radio stations.

Shelton, in January, teamed up with his girlfriend Gwen Stefani for duet "Nobody But You."