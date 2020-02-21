Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Alanis Morissette has released the second single off her upcoming album Such Pretty Forks in the Road titled "Smiling."

The singer uploaded the track to YouTube on Thursday and on music streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and Pandora.

"This is my first wave of my white flag/ This is the sound of me hitting bottom/ This my surrender, if that's what you call it/ In the anatomy of my crash/ And I keep on smiling/ Keep on moving/ Can't stand still," Morissette sings.

Such Pretty Forks in the Road is set to be released on May 1. The album will also include the single "Reasons I Drink."

Morissette will embark on a North American summer tour to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her album Jagged Little Pill starting in June.