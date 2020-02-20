Feb. 20 (UPI) -- British singer Morrissey will have a five-night residency show in Las Vegas.

Morrissey, 60, shared plans Thursday for his Morrissey: Viva Moz Vegas show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Morrissey will be in residence June 26 - July 4. Tickets go on sale Feb. 28 at 10 a.m. PT, with Citi card members to have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Feb. 25.

"#LasVegas will never be the same again..." The Colosseum tweeted Thursday.

Viva Moz Vegas will serve "as an intimate, invigorating dive into Morrissey's expansive career from his early days to the new album," according to a press release.

Morrissey had his first-ever Broadway residency in 2019. He will release the new album I am Not a Dog on a Chain on March 20.

Morrissey came to fame as the frontman of the band The Smiths. He has since released 12 solo albums.