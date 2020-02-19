Feb. 19 (UPI) -- The 2020 Pitchfork Music Festival will feature headlining performances from the Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Run the Jewels.

Festival organizers announced a lineup for the 15th annual music festival Wednesday on Twitter.

"The moment you've all been waiting for... the lineup for #P4Kfest's 15th year is here!" the post reads.

This year's festival will take place July 17-19 at Union Park in Chicago, Ill. Tickets are on sale now and range from $75 for a single-day general admission ticket to $385 for a three-day PLUS pass.

The Yeah Yeah Yeahs will headline the July 17 shows, with Angel Olsen, The Fiery Furnaces, Jehnny Beth, Deafheaven, Waxahatchee and other acts to also perform.

Run the Jewels will perform July 18, along with Sharon Van Etten, Twin Peaks, Danny Brown, Thundercat, Cat Power and other acts.

The National will take the stage July 18, with Big Thief, Kim Gordon, Phoebe Bridgers, Yaeji, Caroline Polchek and other acts to also perform.

Run the Jewels confirmed the news in a tweet Wednesday.

"So this is what being on the top of one of these things is like.... thank you @pitchforkfest we can't wait to headline this July, it's an honor Chicago!" the hip hop duo wrote.

The Yeah Yeah Yeahs released its fourth studio album, Mosquito, in 2013, and has been on hiatus since 2014. The band has performed together a few times since.

Run the Jewels is expected to release its fourth studio album this year.