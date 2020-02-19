Feb. 19 (UPI) -- The Weeknd has announced that his upcoming fourth studio album titled After Hours will be released on March 20.

The singer made the announcement alongside the release of the album's title track Tuesday.

The Weeknd also posted the cover for After Hours which features himself smiling with blood running down from his mouth, side of his face and nose.

"Thought I almost died in my dream again/ Fighting for my life, I couldn't breath again/ I'm falling into new/ Without you going smooth/ 'Cause my heart belongs to you/ I'll risk it all for you/ I won't just leave/ This time, I'll never leave," The Weeknd sings on the title track.

The title track is available on The Weeknd's YouTube channel and music streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora, Tidal and Deezer.

After Hours will also include the tracks "Heartless" and "Blinding Light."

The Weeknd last released an EP in March 2018 titled My Dear Melancholy.