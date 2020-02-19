Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Rising rapper Pop Smoke has died at age 20.

Rolling Stone reported Pop Smoke, born Bashar Jackson, was shot and killed in a home invasion Wednesday in Los Angeles.

A Los Angeles Police Department rep confirmed officers responded to an emergency call at 4:20 a.m. after masked gunmen broke into the house where Pop Smoke was staying. The rapper was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

LAPD officials gave an update during a press conference Wednesday. Capt. Steve Lurie said there were several witnesses to the crime, and confirmed there are between two and six suspects.

WATCH #LIVE: LAPD officials give an update on the killing of rapper Pop Smoke, who was shot in a Hollywood Hills home invasion. https://t.co/0OOlgXF6ss https://t.co/QwvypfO2Ij— ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) February 19, 2020

TMZ said two men fired multiple shots during the home invasion. The men were seen fleeing the scene on foot and have yet to be apprehended or identified.

Sources said the home is owned by Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp and her husband, Edwin Arroyave. The house was reportedly being rented as an AirBnB.

Rapper Nicki Minaj, who collaborated with Pop Smoke on a remix of his single "Welcome to the Party," was among those to pay tribute to the rapper on social media.

"The Bible tells us that jealousy is as cruel as the grave. Unbelievable. Rest In Peace, Pop," Minaj wrote on Instagram.

Pop Smoke was known for "Welcome to the Party" and the singles "War" featuring Lil Tjay, "Drive the Boat" and "Dior." He released his second mixtape, Meet the Woo 2, last week.