Feb. 19 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band NCT 127 is teasing its album Neo Zone.

The K-pop group, a subunit of the boy band NCT, shared previews Wednesday of several songs from Neo Zone, its upcoming second studio album.

NCT 127 released "track videos" for the songs "White Night," "Boom," "Day Dream," "Sit Down!" and "Love Me Now."

The "Boom" teaser shows the members of NCT 127 wearing custom varsity jackets and goofing around on set. The "White Night" video is a stark black and white teaser.

In addition, the "Love Me Now" track video shows the members of NCT 127 posing in a lot filled with shipping containers.

Neo Zone will feature 13 tracks. NCT 127 shared a teaser for the album last week that featured a logo for the album. The group will release the album and the new single "Kick It" on March 6.

NCT 127 consists of Taeil, Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Winwin, Jungwoo, Mark and Haechan. The group is known for the singles "Limitless," "Cherry Bomb," "Regular" and "Superhuman."