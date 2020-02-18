Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift released on Tuesday a new music video for her song "The Man" which appears on her latest album Lover.

The video features the singer performing the song live in Paris.

Swift presents an acoustic version of "The Man" onstage, using only a guitar as a single light shines on her inside a dark arena.

The packed audience can be heard cheering and singing the song's lyrics along with the pop star.

"I'm so sick of running as fast as I can/ Wondering if I'd get there quicker if I was a man/ And I'm sick of them coming at me again/ 'Cause if I was a man, then I'd be the man," Swift sings.

Swift previously released an animated lyric video for "The Man."