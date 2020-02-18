Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Rock band Pearl Jam is back with a new single.

The group released the song "Superblood Wolfmoon" on Monday after teasing the song last week.

"Superblood Wolfmoon" is an upbeat rock song about a relationship gone south.

"She was a stunner / And I am stunned / And the first thought / Or second thought / 'Could be the one' / I was a prisoner of keys / And the cuffs / Yeah, I was feeling fortunate / To be locked up," frontman Eddie Vedder sings.

Pearl Jam had previewed the song via an augmented-reality experience on their web app. Fans who pointed their cellphone cameras at the moon triggered onscreen animations and a clip of "Superblood Wolfmoon."

"Superblood Wolfmoon" appears on Gigaton, Pearl Jam's first new album in seven years, The album also includes the single "Dance of the Clairvoyants," and is slated for release March 27. Pearl Jam released a music video for "Dance of the Clairvoyants" this month.

Pearl Jam will promote Gigaton with a new North American tour that begins March 18 in Toronto, Ontario. The group will perform at the Apollo Theater in New York for the first time March 26.