Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Korn and Faith No More announced on Tuesday a joint, North American tour.

The tour is set to begin on Aug. 7 at the Pepsi Center in Denver before ending on Sept. 17 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights, Mo.

Korn and Faith No More will be joined by special guests Daron Malakian and Scars on Broadway, Helmet, Spotlights and '68 on select dates.

Tickets go on sale for the general public on Friday through Live Nation.

Here is the full list of dates for Korn and Faith No More's joint North American tour

Aug. 7 -- Denver, Colo., at Pepsi Center

Aug. 9 -- Salt Lake City, Utah, at USANA Amphitheatre

Aug. 11 -- Auburn, Wash., at White River Amphitheatre

Aug. 13 -- Wheatland, Calif., at Toyota Amphitheatre

Aug. 14 -- Mountain View, Calif., at Shoreline Amphitheatre

Aug. 16 -- Irvine, Calif., at FivePoint Amphitheatre

Aug. 17 -- Phoenix, Ariz., at Ak-Chin Pavilion

Aug. 19 -- Albuquerque, N.M., at Isleta Amphitheater

Aug. 21 -- Dallas, Texas. at Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 22 -- Austin, Texas, at Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Aug. 23 -- The Woodlands, Texas, at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Aug. 25 -- Alpharetta. Ga., at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Aug. 27 -- Scranton, Pa., at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Aug. 29 -- Camden, N.J., at BB&T Pavilion

Aug. 30 -- Bristow, Va., at Jiffy Lube Live

Sept. 1 -- Mansfield, Mass., at Xfinity Center

Sept. 2 -- Holmdel, N.J., at PNC Bank Arts Center

Sept. 3 -- Brooklyn, N.Y., at Barclays Center

Sept. 5 -- Burgettstown, Pa., at S&T Bank Music Park

Sept. 6 -- Darien Center, N.Y., at Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sept. 9 -- Toronto, Canada, at Budweiser Stage

Sept. 10 -- Clarkston, Mich., at DTE Energy Music Theatre

Sept. 12 -- Noblesville, Ind., at Ruoff Music Center

Sept. 13 -- Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio at Blossom Music Center

Sept. 15 -- Tinley Park, Ill., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sept. 17 -- Maryland Heights, Mo., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre