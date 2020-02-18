Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Korn and Faith No More announced on Tuesday a joint, North American tour.
The tour is set to begin on Aug. 7 at the Pepsi Center in Denver before ending on Sept. 17 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights, Mo.
Korn and Faith No More will be joined by special guests Daron Malakian and Scars on Broadway, Helmet, Spotlights and '68 on select dates.
Tickets go on sale for the general public on Friday through Live Nation.
Here is the full list of dates for Korn and Faith No More's joint North American tour
Aug. 7 -- Denver, Colo., at Pepsi Center
Aug. 9 -- Salt Lake City, Utah, at USANA Amphitheatre
Aug. 11 -- Auburn, Wash., at White River Amphitheatre
Aug. 13 -- Wheatland, Calif., at Toyota Amphitheatre
Aug. 14 -- Mountain View, Calif., at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Aug. 16 -- Irvine, Calif., at FivePoint Amphitheatre
Aug. 17 -- Phoenix, Ariz., at Ak-Chin Pavilion
Aug. 19 -- Albuquerque, N.M., at Isleta Amphitheater
Aug. 21 -- Dallas, Texas. at Dos Equis Pavilion
Aug. 22 -- Austin, Texas, at Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Aug. 23 -- The Woodlands, Texas, at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Aug. 25 -- Alpharetta. Ga., at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Aug. 27 -- Scranton, Pa., at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
Aug. 29 -- Camden, N.J., at BB&T Pavilion
Aug. 30 -- Bristow, Va., at Jiffy Lube Live
Sept. 1 -- Mansfield, Mass., at Xfinity Center
Sept. 2 -- Holmdel, N.J., at PNC Bank Arts Center
Sept. 3 -- Brooklyn, N.Y., at Barclays Center
Sept. 5 -- Burgettstown, Pa., at S&T Bank Music Park
Sept. 6 -- Darien Center, N.Y., at Darien Lake Amphitheater
Sept. 9 -- Toronto, Canada, at Budweiser Stage
Sept. 10 -- Clarkston, Mich., at DTE Energy Music Theatre
Sept. 12 -- Noblesville, Ind., at Ruoff Music Center
Sept. 13 -- Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio at Blossom Music Center
Sept. 15 -- Tinley Park, Ill., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sept. 17 -- Maryland Heights, Mo., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre