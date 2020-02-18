Feb. 18 (UPI) -- The Foo Fighters are going on tour in 2020.

The rock band shared plans Tuesday on Twitter for their Van tour, a new venture celebrating their 25th anniversary as a group.

The Foo Fighters will perform across North America in cities they visited during their 1995 tour. The tour begins April 12 in Phoenix, Ariz., and ends May 20 in Hamilton, Ontario. Pre-sale tickets are available now.

"ARE YOU READY??? Join the Foos in commemorating their 25th anniversary by revisiting stops along their 1995 tour! IN THE ROUND!" the post reads.

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl released the band's debut, self-titled album in July 1995. The group released its ninth studio album, Concrete and Gold, in 2017.

Here's the full list of dates for the Van tour:

April 12 - Phoenix, Ariz., at Talking Stick Resort Arena

April 14 - Albuquerque, N.M., at Santa Ana Center

April 16 - Oklahoma City, Okla., at Chesapeake Energy Arena

April 18 - Wichita, Kans., at Intrust Bank Arena

April 20 - Knoxville, Tenn., at Thompson-Boling Arena

May 10 - Green Bay, Wisc., at Resch Center

May 12 - Grand Rapids, Mich., at Van Andel Arena

May 14 - Cincinnati, Ohio, at Heritage Bank Center

May 18 - Cleveland, Ohio, at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

May 20 - Hamilton, Ontario, at FirstOntario Centre