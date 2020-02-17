Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Rascal Flatts has recruited Chase Rice and Chris Lane for its farewell tour.

The country music group announced opening acts and new dates for the tour Monday on Twitter.

Rice, Lane, Avenue Beat, Caylee Hammack, King Calaway, Matt Stell and Rachel Wammack will perform with Rascal Flatts at different points during the tour.

"Thought we'd bring a few friends along for the #RascalFlattsFarewell Tour!" Rascal Flatts wrote.

Rascal Flatts added 11 dates to the tour, most in July and August. The tour will now end Oct. 30 in Nashville, Tenn.

Rascal Flatts initially announced the tour on CBS This Morning in January. The group said the tour is meant as a "goodbye" and a "thank you" to fans.

"It's our way of showing appreciation with a humble heart," guitarist Joe Don Rooney said.

"We don't have any plans right now," bassist Jay DeMarcus added. "We want to take the year and focus on celebrating with our fans for 20 wonderful years."

Rascal Flatts will release new music this year. The group released its 10th studio album, Back to Us, in 2017.

Here's the new dates for the Rascal Flatts farewell tour:

July 17 - Rogers, Ark., at Walmart AMP

July 24 - Southaven, Miss., at BankPlus Amphitheater

July 25 - Kansas City, Mo., at Spring Center

July 31 - Welch, Minn., at Treasure Island Casino Amphitheater

Aug. 1 - Omaha, Neb., at CHI Health Center

Aug. 2 - Dubuque, Iowa, at Q Casino

Aug. 20 - New Orleans, La., at Smoothie King Center

Aug. 21 - Brandon, Miss., at Brandon Amphitheater

Aug. 22 - Birmingham, Ala., at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Sept. 25 - Columbus, Ohio, at Nationwide Arena

Oct. 30 - Nashville, Tenn., at Bridgestone Arena