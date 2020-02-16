(L-R) Elton John and David Furnish attend the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills on January 5. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

(L-R) Bernie Taupin and Elton John appear backstage after winning the award for Best Original Song -- Motion Picture for "I'm Gonna Love Me Again" from "Rocketman" during the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills on January 5. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Ailing Elton John had to leave his New Zealand concert early on Sunday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Pop music icon Elton John cut short his New Zealand concert Sunday because he is suffering from walking pneumonia.

The BBC said the 72-year-old entertainer lost his voice while performing at Auckland's Mount Smart Stadium and was emotional his left the stage, although the sold-out crowd gave him a supportive standing ovation.

I want to thank everyone who attended the #EltonFarewellTour gig in Auckland tonight. I was diagnosed with walking pneumonia earlier today, but I was determined to give you the best show humanly possible. pic.twitter.com/5hBSJNqWl1- Elton John (@eltonofficial) February 16, 2020

"I want to thank everyone who attended the #EltonFarewellTour gig in Auckland tonight. I was diagnosed with walking pneumonia earlier today, but I was determined to give you the best show humanly possible," John later tweeted.

"I played and sang my heart out, until my voice could sing no more. I'm disappointed, deeply upset and sorry. I gave it all I had," he added.

"Thank you so much for your extraordinary support and all the love you showed me during tonight's performance. I am eternally grateful," John said.

Last Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif., he won the Oscar with songwriting partner Bernie Taupin for best original song. He earlier performed "I'm Gonna Love Me Again" from Rocketman.