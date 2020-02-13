Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Fox's hit singing series The Masked Singer will be hitting the road for a North American summer tour.
The tour will feature fan-favorite characters from the show performing onstage with surprise celebrity guests also set to make an appearance.
Tickets are on sale now through Live Nation. The trek will be kicked off on May 28 at the Fox Theatre in Detroit.
The Masked Singer is a singing competition series where celebrity performers have their identity hidden by a costume. Contestants are eliminated each week and are then unmasked.
Here is the full list of dates for The Masked Singer North American tour
May 28 -- Detroit, Mich., at Fox Theatre
May 29 -- Cincinnati, Ohio, at Taft Theatre
May 30 -- Pittsburgh, Pa., Benedum Center for the Performing Arts
May 31 -- Columbus, Ohio, at Palace Theatre
June 2 -- Milwaukee, Wis., at Riverside Theater
June 3 -- Minneapolis, Minn., at Orpheum Theatre
June 4 -- Des Moines, Iowa, at Des Moines Civic Center
June 5 -- Rosemont, Ill., at Rosemont Theatre
June 6 -- St. Louis, Mo., at Stifel Theatre
June 7 -- Indianapolis, Ind., at Murat Theatre
June 9 -- Cleveland, Ohio, at KeyBank State Theatre
June 10 -- Baltimore, Md., at Hippodrome Theatre
June 11 -- Washington, D.C., at Warner Theatre
June 12 -- Newark, N.J., at NJPAC
June 13 -- Boston, Mass., at Boch Center
June 14 -- Uncasville, Conn., at Mohegan Sun Arena
June 17 -- Philadelphia, Pa., at The Met
June 18 -- Richmond, Va., at Dominion Energy Center
June 19 -- Durham, N.C., at DPAC
June 20 -- Charlotte, N.C., at Ovens Auditorium
June 21 -- Atlanta, Ga., at Fox Theatre
June 22 -- Nashville, Tenn., at Ryman Auditorium
June 24 -- Asheville, N.C., at Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
June 25 -- Jacksonville, Fla., at Times-Union Center
June 26 -- Orlando, Fla., at Dr. Phillips Center
June 27 --Fort Lauderdale, Fla., at Broward Center
June 28 -- St. Petersburg, Fla., at The Mahaffey Theater
June 30 -- Birmingham, Ala., at BJCC Concert Hall
July 1 -- New Orleans, La., at Saenger Theatre
July 2 -- Sugar Land, Texas, at Smart Financial Centre
July 8 -- San Antonio, Texas, at Tobin Center
July 10 -- Irving, Texas, at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
July 11 -- Tulsa, Okla., at Brady Theater
July 12 -- Kansas City, Mo., at Uptown Theater
July 15 -- Denver, Colo., at Ellie Caulkins Opera Hosue
July 16 -- Salt Lake City Utah, at Kingsbury Hall
July 18 -- Seattle, Wash., at Paramount Theatre
July 19 -- Portland, Ore., at Keller Auditorium
July 22 -- San Jose, Calif., at San Jose Civic Auditorium
July 24 -- Las Vegas, Nev., at The Smith Center
July 25 -- Reno, Nev., at Grand Sierra Theatre
July 26 -- Fresno, Calif., at William Saroyan Theatre
July 28 -- Tucson, Ariz., at Tucson Music Hall
July 29 -- Phoenix, Ariz., at Arizona Federal Theatre
July 30 -- San Diego, Calif., at San Diego Civic Theatre
Aug. 1 -- Los Angeles, Calif., at Orpheum Theatre