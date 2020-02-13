Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Fox's hit singing series The Masked Singer will be hitting the road for a North American summer tour.

The tour will feature fan-favorite characters from the show performing onstage with surprise celebrity guests also set to make an appearance.

Tickets are on sale now through Live Nation. The trek will be kicked off on May 28 at the Fox Theatre in Detroit.

The Masked Singer is a singing competition series where celebrity performers have their identity hidden by a costume. Contestants are eliminated each week and are then unmasked.

Here is the full list of dates for The Masked Singer North American tour

May 28 -- Detroit, Mich., at Fox Theatre

May 29 -- Cincinnati, Ohio, at Taft Theatre

May 30 -- Pittsburgh, Pa., Benedum Center for the Performing Arts

May 31 -- Columbus, Ohio, at Palace Theatre

June 2 -- Milwaukee, Wis., at Riverside Theater

June 3 -- Minneapolis, Minn., at Orpheum Theatre

June 4 -- Des Moines, Iowa, at Des Moines Civic Center

June 5 -- Rosemont, Ill., at Rosemont Theatre

June 6 -- St. Louis, Mo., at Stifel Theatre

June 7 -- Indianapolis, Ind., at Murat Theatre

June 9 -- Cleveland, Ohio, at KeyBank State Theatre

June 10 -- Baltimore, Md., at Hippodrome Theatre

June 11 -- Washington, D.C., at Warner Theatre

June 12 -- Newark, N.J., at NJPAC

June 13 -- Boston, Mass., at Boch Center

June 14 -- Uncasville, Conn., at Mohegan Sun Arena

June 17 -- Philadelphia, Pa., at The Met

June 18 -- Richmond, Va., at Dominion Energy Center

June 19 -- Durham, N.C., at DPAC

June 20 -- Charlotte, N.C., at Ovens Auditorium

June 21 -- Atlanta, Ga., at Fox Theatre

June 22 -- Nashville, Tenn., at Ryman Auditorium

June 24 -- Asheville, N.C., at Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

June 25 -- Jacksonville, Fla., at Times-Union Center

June 26 -- Orlando, Fla., at Dr. Phillips Center

June 27 --Fort Lauderdale, Fla., at Broward Center

June 28 -- St. Petersburg, Fla., at The Mahaffey Theater

June 30 -- Birmingham, Ala., at BJCC Concert Hall

July 1 -- New Orleans, La., at Saenger Theatre

July 2 -- Sugar Land, Texas, at Smart Financial Centre

July 8 -- San Antonio, Texas, at Tobin Center

July 10 -- Irving, Texas, at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

July 11 -- Tulsa, Okla., at Brady Theater

July 12 -- Kansas City, Mo., at Uptown Theater

July 15 -- Denver, Colo., at Ellie Caulkins Opera Hosue

July 16 -- Salt Lake City Utah, at Kingsbury Hall

July 18 -- Seattle, Wash., at Paramount Theatre

July 19 -- Portland, Ore., at Keller Auditorium

July 22 -- San Jose, Calif., at San Jose Civic Auditorium

July 24 -- Las Vegas, Nev., at The Smith Center

July 25 -- Reno, Nev., at Grand Sierra Theatre

July 26 -- Fresno, Calif., at William Saroyan Theatre

July 28 -- Tucson, Ariz., at Tucson Music Hall

July 29 -- Phoenix, Ariz., at Arizona Federal Theatre

July 30 -- San Diego, Calif., at San Diego Civic Theatre

Aug. 1 -- Los Angeles, Calif., at Orpheum Theatre