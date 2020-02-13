Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Justin Bieber said in a new interview with Apple Music that his marriage to Hailey Baldwin has influenced his upcoming album titled Changes.

"This is an album I wrote in the first year of our marriage, you know, so, it's like, it's so fresh," the singer said recently.

"There's so much more to learn about commitment and building trust and foundation. I'm looking forward to continuing to build and make music that's going to reflect that," Bieber continued.

Bieber, 25, and Baldwin, 23, were officially married in September 2018, but held a second wedding ceremony with friends and family in October.

"I got the best wife in the world. She supports me through so much. I'm really honored to be her husband," he said during the interview.

Changes is set to be released on Friday. The project will feature the songs "Yummy" and "Intentions." Post Malone, Quavo, Lil Dicky, Travis Scott and Kehlani are set to make guest appearances.