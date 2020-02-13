Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Def Leppard and ZZ Top are going on tour in 2020.

The rock bands shared plans Thursday for their upcoming 20/20 Vision tour.

"Hello America! Def Leppard + @ZZTop announce 2020 Vision tour this fall," Def Leppard tweeted.

The tour begins Sept. 21 in Albany, N.Y. Tickets go on sale to the general public Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. local time, with Citi card members to have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Feb. 18 at 10 a.m.

The 20/20 Vision tour will follow Def Leppard's summer stadium tour with Motley Crue.

"What a year this is going to be! First, sold-out stadiums, then we get to go on tour with the mighty ZZ Top! Having been an admirer of the band for a lifetime, it's gonna be a real pleasure to finally do some shows together," Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott said in a statement.

Def Leppard formed in 1977 and released its 11th, self-titled album in 2015. The group released a cover of "Personal Jesus" and the new song "We All Need Christmas" on its The Story So Far - The Best Of album in 2018.

ZZ Top formed in 1969 and released its 15th studio album, La Futura, in 2012.

Here's the full list of dates for the 20/20 Vision tour:

Sept. 21 -- Albany, N.Y., at Times Union Center

Sept. 23 -- Virginia Beach, Va., at Veteran United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Sept. 25 -- Knoxville, Tenn., at Thompson Boling Arena

Sept. 26 -- Brandon, Miss., at Brandon Amphitheater

Sept. 28 -- Orange Beach, Ala., at The Wharf Amphitheater

Sept. 30 -- Bossier City, La., at CenturyLink Center

Oct. 2 -- North Little Rock, Ark., at Simmons Bank Arena

Oct. 3 -- Tulsa, Okla., at BOK Center

Oct. 5 -- Wichita, Kan., at Intrust Bank Arena

Oct. 7 -- Omaha, Neb., at CHI Health Center Omaha

Oct. 9 -- Grand Rapids, Mich., at Van Andel Arena

Oct. 10 -- Des Moines, Iowa, at Wells Fargo Arena

Oct. 12 -- Grand Forks, N.D., at Alerus Center

Oct. 15 -- Salt Lake City, Utah, at Vivint Smart Home Arena

Oct. 17 -- Portland, Ore., at Moda Center

Oct. 18 -- Spokane, Wash., at Spokane Arena