Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Def Leppard and ZZ Top are going on tour in 2020.
The rock bands shared plans Thursday for their upcoming 20/20 Vision tour.
"Hello America! Def Leppard + @ZZTop announce 2020 Vision tour this fall," Def Leppard tweeted.
The tour begins Sept. 21 in Albany, N.Y. Tickets go on sale to the general public Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. local time, with Citi card members to have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Feb. 18 at 10 a.m.
The 20/20 Vision tour will follow Def Leppard's summer stadium tour with Motley Crue.
"What a year this is going to be! First, sold-out stadiums, then we get to go on tour with the mighty ZZ Top! Having been an admirer of the band for a lifetime, it's gonna be a real pleasure to finally do some shows together," Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott said in a statement.
Def Leppard formed in 1977 and released its 11th, self-titled album in 2015. The group released a cover of "Personal Jesus" and the new song "We All Need Christmas" on its The Story So Far - The Best Of album in 2018.
ZZ Top formed in 1969 and released its 15th studio album, La Futura, in 2012.
Here's the full list of dates for the 20/20 Vision tour:
Sept. 21 -- Albany, N.Y., at Times Union Center
Sept. 23 -- Virginia Beach, Va., at Veteran United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Sept. 25 -- Knoxville, Tenn., at Thompson Boling Arena
Sept. 26 -- Brandon, Miss., at Brandon Amphitheater
Sept. 28 -- Orange Beach, Ala., at The Wharf Amphitheater
Sept. 30 -- Bossier City, La., at CenturyLink Center
Oct. 2 -- North Little Rock, Ark., at Simmons Bank Arena
Oct. 3 -- Tulsa, Okla., at BOK Center
Oct. 5 -- Wichita, Kan., at Intrust Bank Arena
Oct. 7 -- Omaha, Neb., at CHI Health Center Omaha
Oct. 9 -- Grand Rapids, Mich., at Van Andel Arena
Oct. 10 -- Des Moines, Iowa, at Wells Fargo Arena
Oct. 12 -- Grand Forks, N.D., at Alerus Center
Oct. 15 -- Salt Lake City, Utah, at Vivint Smart Home Arena
Oct. 17 -- Portland, Ore., at Moda Center
Oct. 18 -- Spokane, Wash., at Spokane Arena