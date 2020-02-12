Feb. 12 (UPI) -- South Korean act Kard is back with new music.

The co-ed K-pop group released the EP Red Moon and a music video for the title track Wednesday.

The "Red Moon" video shows Kard members J.Seph, B.M, Somin and Jiwoo performing a hard-hitting dance routine. Red is a recurring color in the energetic video.

Red Moon is Kard's first EP since Ride on the Wind, released in July 2018. The group released the single "Bomb Bomb" in March 2019.

Kard debuted as a group in 2017, and is one of the only active co-ed groups on the K-pop scene.

"We all kind of complement each other," B.M told UPI in an interview in October.

Kard is known for the singles "Hola Hola," "You in Me" and "Ride on the Wind."