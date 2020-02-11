Feb. 11 (UPI) -- The Deftones are going on tour in 2020.

The band shared plans Tuesday on Twitter for a new North American tour featuring Gojira and special guest Poppy.

"North America, it's been a minute... We're coming through this summer with special guests, @GojiraMusic and @Poppy," the post reads.

The tour begins July 27 in Portland, Ore., and ends Sept. 5 in Denver, Colo. Tickets go on sale Friday at 1 p.m. local time.

The Deftones released its eighth studio album, Gore, in 2016 and is working on a new album. Frontman Chino Moreno discussed the project in an interview with NBC 7 San Diego in October.

"We've been working on our record for about a year now," the singer said.

"This summer, we actually went into the studio and recorded an album's worth of music. So, the music was pretty much done and the last few months have sort of just been working on the lyrics and the melodies and the singing parts," he added.

Here is the full list of dates for the Deftones summer tour:

July 27 - Portland, Ore., at Theatre of the Clouds at Moda Center

July 28 - Seattle, Wash., at WaMu Theater

July 30 - San Francisco, Calif., at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Aug. 1 - Las Vegas, Nev., at The Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort

Aug. 2 - Los Angeles, Calif., at The Greek Theatre

Aug. 4 - Phoenix, Ariz., at Arizona Federal Theatre

Aug. 5 - Albuquerque, N.M., at Isleta Amphitheater

Aug. 7 - Bonner Springs, Kans., at Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

Aug. 8 - Milwaukee, Wisc., at The Eagles Ballroom

Aug. 9 - Minneapolis, Minn., at The Armory

Aug. 11 - Chicago, Ill., at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Aug. 12 - Sterling Heights, Mich., at Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill

Aug. 14 - Boston, Mass., at Agganis Arena

Aug. 15 - Laval, Quebec, at Place Bell

Aug. 17 - Toronto, Ontario, at RBC Echo Beach

Aug. 19 - New York, N.Y., at The Rooftop at Pier 17

Aug. 20 - Asbury Park, N.J., at Stone Pony Summer Stage

Aug. 22 - Philadelphia, Penn., at The Met Philadelphia

Aug. 23 - Washington, D.C., at The Anthem

Aug. 24 - Bridgeport, Conn., at Harbor Yard Amphitheater

Aug. 26 - Pittsburgh, Pa., at Peterson Events Center

Aug. 27 - Indianapolis, Ind., at The Amphitheatre at White River State Park

Aug. 29 - Atlanta, Ga., at Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Aug. 30 - Nashville, Tenn., at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Sept. 1 - San Antonio, Texas, at AT&T Center

Sept. 2 - Houston, Texas, at White Oak Music Hall

Sept. 3 - Irving, Texas, at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sept. 5 - Denver, Colo., at Pepsi Center