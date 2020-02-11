Feb. 11 (UPI) -- The Deftones are going on tour in 2020.
The band shared plans Tuesday on Twitter for a new North American tour featuring Gojira and special guest Poppy.
"North America, it's been a minute... We're coming through this summer with special guests, @GojiraMusic and @Poppy," the post reads.
The tour begins July 27 in Portland, Ore., and ends Sept. 5 in Denver, Colo. Tickets go on sale Friday at 1 p.m. local time.
The Deftones released its eighth studio album, Gore, in 2016 and is working on a new album. Frontman Chino Moreno discussed the project in an interview with NBC 7 San Diego in October.
"We've been working on our record for about a year now," the singer said.
"This summer, we actually went into the studio and recorded an album's worth of music. So, the music was pretty much done and the last few months have sort of just been working on the lyrics and the melodies and the singing parts," he added.
Here is the full list of dates for the Deftones summer tour:
July 27 - Portland, Ore., at Theatre of the Clouds at Moda Center
July 28 - Seattle, Wash., at WaMu Theater
July 30 - San Francisco, Calif., at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Aug. 1 - Las Vegas, Nev., at The Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort
Aug. 2 - Los Angeles, Calif., at The Greek Theatre
Aug. 4 - Phoenix, Ariz., at Arizona Federal Theatre
Aug. 5 - Albuquerque, N.M., at Isleta Amphitheater
Aug. 7 - Bonner Springs, Kans., at Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
Aug. 8 - Milwaukee, Wisc., at The Eagles Ballroom
Aug. 9 - Minneapolis, Minn., at The Armory
Aug. 11 - Chicago, Ill., at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Aug. 12 - Sterling Heights, Mich., at Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill
Aug. 14 - Boston, Mass., at Agganis Arena
Aug. 15 - Laval, Quebec, at Place Bell
Aug. 17 - Toronto, Ontario, at RBC Echo Beach
Aug. 19 - New York, N.Y., at The Rooftop at Pier 17
Aug. 20 - Asbury Park, N.J., at Stone Pony Summer Stage
Aug. 22 - Philadelphia, Penn., at The Met Philadelphia
Aug. 23 - Washington, D.C., at The Anthem
Aug. 24 - Bridgeport, Conn., at Harbor Yard Amphitheater
Aug. 26 - Pittsburgh, Pa., at Peterson Events Center
Aug. 27 - Indianapolis, Ind., at The Amphitheatre at White River State Park
Aug. 29 - Atlanta, Ga., at Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Aug. 30 - Nashville, Tenn., at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
Sept. 1 - San Antonio, Texas, at AT&T Center
Sept. 2 - Houston, Texas, at White Oak Music Hall
Sept. 3 - Irving, Texas, at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Sept. 5 - Denver, Colo., at Pepsi Center