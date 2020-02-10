Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Heavy metal bands Megadeth and Lamb of God are going on tour in 2020.

The groups shared plans Monday on Instagram for a co-headlining tour of North America.

Megadeth and Lamb of God will be joined by special guests Trivium and In Flames. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sale tickets available to Citi cardholders beginning Tuesday.

"The Metal Tour Of The Year. Join us with @LambofGod for a massive 55-date co-headline tour across North America with special guests @TriviumOfficial + @InFlames_SWE," Megadeth wrote.

The tour will be split into two legs. The first leg begins June 12 in Bristow, Va., and ends Aug. 1 in Concord, Calif., while the second begins Oct. 2 in West Palm Beach, Fla., and ends Nov. 13 in Reno, Nev.

Megadeth is working on its 16th studio album. The band canceled shows in June following Dave Mustaine's throat cancer diagnosis.

Lamb of God will release a 10th, self-titled album in May.

Here's the full list of dates for the Megadeth and Lamb of God tour:

June 12 - Bristow, Va., at Jiffy Lube Live

June 13 - Charlotte, N.C., at PNC Music Pavilion

June 14 - Raleigh, N.C., at Red Hat Amphitheater

June 16 - Virginia Beach, Va., at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

June 17 - Wantagh, N.Y., at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

June 18 - Camden, N.J., at BB&T Pavilion

June 20 - Holmdel, N.J., at PNC Bank Arts Center

June 21 - Boston, Mass., at Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

June 23 - Syracuse, N.Y., at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

June 24 - Providence, R.I., at Bold Point Park

June 26 - Darien Center, N.Y., at Darien Lake Amphitheater

June 28 - Burgettstown, Pa., at S&T Bank Music Park

June 29 - Toronto, Ontario, at Budweiser Stage

July 1 - Detroit, Mich., at DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 2 - Mount Pleasant, Mich., at Soaring Eagle Casino Amphitheatre

July 3 - Indianapolis, Ind., at Ruoff Music Center

July 5 - Atlanta, Ga., at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 7 - Cincinnati, Ohio, at PNC Pavilion

July 8 - Cleveland, Ohio, at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

July 10 - Chicago, Ill., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 11 - St. Louis, Mo., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 12 - Nashville, Tenn., at Nashville Municipal Auditorium

July 14 - Rogers, Ark., at Walmart AMP

July 16 - Austin, Texas, at Germania Insurance Amphitheater

July 17 - Houston, Texas, at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

July 18 - Irving, Texas, at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

July 20 - Albuquerque, N.M., at Isleta Amphitheater

July 21 - Phoenix, Ariz., at Arizona Federal Theatre

July 23 - Irvine, Calif., at FivePoint Amphitheatre

July 25 - Auburn, Wash., at White River Amphitheatre

July 26 - Portland, Ore., at Moda Center

July 29 - Salt Lake City, Utah, at USANA Amphitheatre

July 30 - Pocatello, Idaho, at Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre

Aug. 1 - Concord, Calif., at Concord Pavilion

Oct. 2 - West Palm Beach, Fla., at iThink Financial Amphitheatre

Oct. 6 - Birmingham, Ala., at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Oct. 7 - New Orleans, La., at Uno Lakefront Arena

Oct. 9 - Corpus Christi, Texas, at American Bank Center Arena

Oct. 11 - El Paso, Texas, at Don Haskins Center

Oct. 14 - Springfield, Mo., at JQH Arena

Oct. 16 - Kansas City, Mo., at Spring Center

Oct. 21 - Columbus, Ohio, at Schottenstein Center

Oct. 23 - Huntington, W.V., at Mountain Health Arena

Oct. 24 - Bethlehem, Pa., at The Wind Creek Event Center

Oct. 27 - Quebec City, Quebec, at Centre Videotron

Oct. 28 - Laval, Quebec, at Place Bell

Oct. 30 - St. Paul, Minn., at Armory

Oct. 31 - Green Bay, Wisc., at Resch Center

Nov. 2 - Omaha, Neb., at Baxter Arena

Nov. 3 - Sioux Falls, S.D., at Denny Sanford Premier Center

Nov. 5 - Denver, Colo., at Pepsi Center

Nov. 7 - Las Vegas, Nev., at Mandalay Bay Events Center

Nov. 10 - Spokane, Wash., at Spokane Arena

Nov. 11 - Nampa, Idaho, at Ford Idaho Center Arena

Nov. 13 - Reno, Nev., at Reno Events Center