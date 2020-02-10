Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Heavy metal bands Megadeth and Lamb of God are going on tour in 2020.
The groups shared plans Monday on Instagram for a co-headlining tour of North America.
Megadeth and Lamb of God will be joined by special guests Trivium and In Flames. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sale tickets available to Citi cardholders beginning Tuesday.
"The Metal Tour Of The Year. Join us with @LambofGod for a massive 55-date co-headline tour across North America with special guests @TriviumOfficial + @InFlames_SWE," Megadeth wrote.
The tour will be split into two legs. The first leg begins June 12 in Bristow, Va., and ends Aug. 1 in Concord, Calif., while the second begins Oct. 2 in West Palm Beach, Fla., and ends Nov. 13 in Reno, Nev.
Megadeth is working on its 16th studio album. The band canceled shows in June following Dave Mustaine's throat cancer diagnosis.
Lamb of God will release a 10th, self-titled album in May.
Here's the full list of dates for the Megadeth and Lamb of God tour:
June 12 - Bristow, Va., at Jiffy Lube Live
June 13 - Charlotte, N.C., at PNC Music Pavilion
June 14 - Raleigh, N.C., at Red Hat Amphitheater
June 16 - Virginia Beach, Va., at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
June 17 - Wantagh, N.Y., at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
June 18 - Camden, N.J., at BB&T Pavilion
June 20 - Holmdel, N.J., at PNC Bank Arts Center
June 21 - Boston, Mass., at Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
June 23 - Syracuse, N.Y., at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
June 24 - Providence, R.I., at Bold Point Park
June 26 - Darien Center, N.Y., at Darien Lake Amphitheater
June 28 - Burgettstown, Pa., at S&T Bank Music Park
June 29 - Toronto, Ontario, at Budweiser Stage
July 1 - Detroit, Mich., at DTE Energy Music Theatre
July 2 - Mount Pleasant, Mich., at Soaring Eagle Casino Amphitheatre
July 3 - Indianapolis, Ind., at Ruoff Music Center
July 5 - Atlanta, Ga., at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
July 7 - Cincinnati, Ohio, at PNC Pavilion
July 8 - Cleveland, Ohio, at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
July 10 - Chicago, Ill., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 11 - St. Louis, Mo., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 12 - Nashville, Tenn., at Nashville Municipal Auditorium
July 14 - Rogers, Ark., at Walmart AMP
July 16 - Austin, Texas, at Germania Insurance Amphitheater
July 17 - Houston, Texas, at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
July 18 - Irving, Texas, at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
July 20 - Albuquerque, N.M., at Isleta Amphitheater
July 21 - Phoenix, Ariz., at Arizona Federal Theatre
July 23 - Irvine, Calif., at FivePoint Amphitheatre
July 25 - Auburn, Wash., at White River Amphitheatre
July 26 - Portland, Ore., at Moda Center
July 29 - Salt Lake City, Utah, at USANA Amphitheatre
July 30 - Pocatello, Idaho, at Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre
Aug. 1 - Concord, Calif., at Concord Pavilion
Oct. 2 - West Palm Beach, Fla., at iThink Financial Amphitheatre
Oct. 6 - Birmingham, Ala., at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Oct. 7 - New Orleans, La., at Uno Lakefront Arena
Oct. 9 - Corpus Christi, Texas, at American Bank Center Arena
Oct. 11 - El Paso, Texas, at Don Haskins Center
Oct. 14 - Springfield, Mo., at JQH Arena
Oct. 16 - Kansas City, Mo., at Spring Center
Oct. 21 - Columbus, Ohio, at Schottenstein Center
Oct. 23 - Huntington, W.V., at Mountain Health Arena
Oct. 24 - Bethlehem, Pa., at The Wind Creek Event Center
Oct. 27 - Quebec City, Quebec, at Centre Videotron
Oct. 28 - Laval, Quebec, at Place Bell
Oct. 30 - St. Paul, Minn., at Armory
Oct. 31 - Green Bay, Wisc., at Resch Center
Nov. 2 - Omaha, Neb., at Baxter Arena
Nov. 3 - Sioux Falls, S.D., at Denny Sanford Premier Center
Nov. 5 - Denver, Colo., at Pepsi Center
Nov. 7 - Las Vegas, Nev., at Mandalay Bay Events Center
Nov. 10 - Spokane, Wash., at Spokane Arena
Nov. 11 - Nampa, Idaho, at Ford Idaho Center Arena
Nov. 13 - Reno, Nev., at Reno Events Center