Feb. 10 (UPI) -- South Korean pop group Kard is giving a glimpse of its new music video.

The K-pop group shared a new preview Monday of its video for the single "Red Moon."

The teaser shows Kard members J. Seph, B.M, Somin and Jiwoo performing a hard-hitting dance routine. Red is a recurring color in the energetic video.

"Red Moon" is the title track from Kard's forthcoming EP of the same name. The group will release the EP and the full "Red Moon" music video Wednesday.

Kard shared a first teaser for the "Red Moon" video last week.

Kard debuted as a group in 2017. B.M discussed the group, one of the only co-ed groups active on the K-pop scene, in an interview with UPI in October.

"We all kind of complement each other," the singer said.

Kard released its third EP, Ride on the Wind, in 2018, and the single "Bomb Bomb" in 2019. The group is known for the singles "Hola Hola," "You in Me" and "Ride on the Wind."