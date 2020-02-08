Billie Eilish arrives for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on January 26. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Eminem performs at the 2014 Squamish Valley Music Festival in British Columbia in 2014. File Photo by Heinz Ruckemann/UPI | License Photo

Roddy Ricch's "Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial" is No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart dated Saturday. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Rapper Roddy Ricch's Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial is the No. 1 album in the United States.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 roster dated Saturday is Eminem's Music to be Murdered By, followed by Billie Eilish's When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? at No. 3, Halsey's Manic at No. 4 and Post Malone's Hollywood's Bleeding at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Mac Miller's Circles at No. 6, DaBaby's Kirk at No. 7, Harry Styles' Fine Line at No. 8, Moneybagg Yo's Time Served at No. 9 and Jackboys' self-titled album at No. 10.