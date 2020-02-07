Feb. 7 (UPI) -- The Pussycat Dolls are back with a new music video.

The girl group released a single and video for the song "React" on Friday after reuniting in 2019.

The "React" video shows the Pussycat Dolls perform a sexy dance routine. The group wears matching outfits as they dance on a flaming stage and in the rain.

"Every time I leave, you pull me closer / I hang up the phone, you call me back / Why don't you mess me 'round like you're supposed to? / You're turning me cruel 'cause I'm just wanting you to react," the group sings.

"React" is the Pussycat Dolls' first new single in over 10 years. Pussycat Dolls member Nicole Scherzinger discussed the song in an interview with Entertainment Weekly published Friday.

"I had been working with a really great producer by the name of Will Sims and I really loved this song. I just thought it was really melodic, fresh, and current and new-sounding," the singer said.

"Coming back, we wanted to just do something that felt really new and fresh and something we'd never done," she added. "It's got that electro-pop feel and a great dance beat, so it's something we could dance hard to and do our own thing to, in regard to choreography."

Pussycat Dolls members Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Jessica Sutta, Carmit Bachar and Kimberly Wyatt reunited in November. The group will launch its Unfinished Business reunion tour in April.

I am very excited to share that we are back, baby! The #PCDReunion tour kicks off in the UK in April 2020! Tickets are on-sale this Sunday at 10am. What show are you coming to?! pic.twitter.com/fuwtunNmzf— Nicole Scherzinger (@NicoleScherzy) November 28, 2019

The Pussycat Dolls released their second studio album, Doll Domination, in 2008. The group is known for the singles "Don't Cha" featuring Busta Rhymes, "Buttons" featuring Snoop Dogg and "When I Grow Up."