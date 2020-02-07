Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Pearl Jam released on Friday their third and final music video for their latest single, "Dance of the Clairvoyants."

The new version, titled "Mach III," includes more footage of the band performing alongside nature images and then later, severe weather.

Past versions focused mainly on showcasing environmental images. Pearl Jam said on Twitter that this newest entry is their first official music video in seven years.

"Expecting perfection/ Leave a lot to ignore/ When the past is the present/ And the future's no more/ When every tomorrow/ Is the same as before," Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder sings on the track.

"Dance of the Clairvoyants" will appear on their new album titled Gigaton, which is set for release on March 27. Gigaton is Pearl Jam's first album since 2013's Lighting Bolt.

Pearl Jam will begin touring North America in support of the new album on March 18.

The group are also set to perform at the Apollo Theater in New York City for the first time ever on March 26.