Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Justin Bieber and Quavo raise awareness and money for non-profit organization Alexandria House in the new music video for the singer's latest single, "Intentions."

The clip, released on Friday, highlights the stories of three women who used Alexandria House in order to get back on their feet and how they want to improve their communities.

Alexandria House helps less fortunate families move into permanent housing.

Bieber and Quavo meet with the three women and their families, offering donations such as a car, school supplies and studio time.

The pop star also launches the "Intentions" fund with $200,000 to help support families at Alexandria House. A link is also provided for fans to donate as well.

"Picture perfect, you don't need no filter/ Gorgeous, make 'em drop dead you a killer/ Shower you with all my attention/ Yeah these are my only intentions," Bieber sings on the track.

"Intentions" will appear on Bieber's new album titled Changes, which will be released on Feb. 14. Post Malone, Lil Dicky, Travis Scott and Kehlani are set to make guest appearances in addition to Quavo.