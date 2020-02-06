Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Mamamoo member Moonbyul is gearing up to release her new solo album.

The 27-year-old K-pop star shared a concept video Thursday for the album, titled Dark Side of the Moon.

The moody teaser shows glimpses of Moonbyul in shadow and under a red light. The trailer ends with the album title and release date, Feb. 14.

Moonbyul released a choreography prologue for Dark Side of the Moon on Wednesday. The video shows Moonbyul sitting on a chair and performing part of a dance routine.

Moonbyul announced Dark Side of the Moon in January. The singer released her debut solo album, Selfish, in May 2018.

Mamamoo consists of Moonbyul, Solar, Wheein and Hwasa. The group shared a music video for the Japanese version of its single "Hip" this week, and will release a Japanese version of its album Reality in Black in March.