Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Sam Hunt is going on tour in 2020.
The 35-year-old country music singer announced Wednesday that he will promote his new album, Southside, with a U.S. summer tour of the same name.
Hunt will release Southside, his second studio album, on April 3. The Southside tour begins the next month in Charlotte, N.C., and ends Sept. 26 in Albuquerque, N.M.
"The SOUTHSIDE Summer Tour 2020 kicks off May 28th," Hunt wrote on Instagram.
Hunt will be joined by special guests Kup Moore, Ernest, Travis Jenning and Brandi Cyrus. Tickets go on sale Feb. 14, with pre-sale tickets available Friday.
Hunt released his debut studio album, Montevallo, in 2014, and has since released the songs "Kinfolks" and "Sinning with You." "Sinning with You" was Hunt's first new song after his November DUI.
Here's the full list of dates for the Southside tour:
May 28 -- Charlotte, N.C., at PNC Pavilion
May 29 -- Raleigh, N.C., at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
May 30 -- Bristow, Va., at Jiffy Lube Live
June 11 -- Atlanta, Ga., at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
June 12 -- Tampa, Fla., at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 13 -- West Palm Beach, Fla., at Coral Sky Ampitheatre
June 18 -- Toronto, Ontario, at Budweiser Stage
June 19 -- Detroit, Mich., at DTE Energy Music Theatre
June 25 -- Mt. Pleasant, Mich., at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
June 26 -- Milwaukee, Wisc., at American Family Insurance Amphitheater
June 27 -- St. Louis, Mo., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 10 -- Bangor, Maine, at Darling's Waterfront Pavilion
July 11 -- Gilford, N.H., at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
July 17 -- Camden, N.J., at BB&T Pavilion
July 18 -- Mansfield, Mass., at Xfinity Center
July 19 -- Hartford, Conn., at Xfinity Theatre
July 24 -- Wantagh, N.Y., at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
July 25 -- Columbia, Md., at Merriweather Post Pavilion
July 26 -- Virginia Beach, Va., at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre at Virginia Beach
Aug. 6 -- Rogers, Ark., at The Walmart AMP
Aug. 7 -- Southaven, Miss., at BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
Aug. 8 -- Birmingham, Ala., at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Aug. 14 -- Holmdel, N.J., at PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug. 15 -- Burgettstown, Pa., at S&T Music Park
Aug. 16 -- Cincinnati, Ohio, at Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 20 -- Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, at Blossom Music Center
Aug. 21 -- Indianapolis, Ind., at Ruoff Home Mortgage Center
Aug. 22 -- Des Moines, Iowa, at Iowa State Fairgrounds
Aug. 27 -- Darien Center, N.Y., at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
Aug. 28 -- Syracuse, N.Y., at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Aug. 29 -- Hershey, Pa., at Hersheypark Stadium
Sept. 10 -- Austin, Texas, at Austin360 Amphitheater
Sept. 11 -- Houston, Texas, at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Sept. 12 -- Dallas, Texas, at Dos Equis Pavilion
Sept. 17 -- Sacramento, Calif., at Toyota Amphitheatre
Sept. 18 -- Mountain View, Calif., at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Sept. 19 -- Irvine, Calif., at FivePoint Amphitheater
Sept. 24 -- San Diego, Calif., at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 25 -- Phoenix, Ariz., at AK Chin Pavilion
Sept. 26 -- Albuquerque, N.M., at Isleta Amphitheater