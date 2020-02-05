Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Sam Hunt is going on tour in 2020.

The 35-year-old country music singer announced Wednesday that he will promote his new album, Southside, with a U.S. summer tour of the same name.

Hunt will release Southside, his second studio album, on April 3. The Southside tour begins the next month in Charlotte, N.C., and ends Sept. 26 in Albuquerque, N.M.

"The SOUTHSIDE Summer Tour 2020 kicks off May 28th," Hunt wrote on Instagram.

Hunt will be joined by special guests Kup Moore, Ernest, Travis Jenning and Brandi Cyrus. Tickets go on sale Feb. 14, with pre-sale tickets available Friday.

Hunt released his debut studio album, Montevallo, in 2014, and has since released the songs "Kinfolks" and "Sinning with You." "Sinning with You" was Hunt's first new song after his November DUI.

Here's the full list of dates for the Southside tour:

May 28 -- Charlotte, N.C., at PNC Pavilion

May 29 -- Raleigh, N.C., at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

May 30 -- Bristow, Va., at Jiffy Lube Live

June 11 -- Atlanta, Ga., at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

June 12 -- Tampa, Fla., at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 13 -- West Palm Beach, Fla., at Coral Sky Ampitheatre

June 18 -- Toronto, Ontario, at Budweiser Stage

June 19 -- Detroit, Mich., at DTE Energy Music Theatre

June 25 -- Mt. Pleasant, Mich., at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

June 26 -- Milwaukee, Wisc., at American Family Insurance Amphitheater

June 27 -- St. Louis, Mo., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 10 -- Bangor, Maine, at Darling's Waterfront Pavilion

July 11 -- Gilford, N.H., at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 17 -- Camden, N.J., at BB&T Pavilion

July 18 -- Mansfield, Mass., at Xfinity Center

July 19 -- Hartford, Conn., at Xfinity Theatre

July 24 -- Wantagh, N.Y., at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 25 -- Columbia, Md., at Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 26 -- Virginia Beach, Va., at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre at Virginia Beach

Aug. 6 -- Rogers, Ark., at The Walmart AMP

Aug. 7 -- Southaven, Miss., at BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

Aug. 8 -- Birmingham, Ala., at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Aug. 14 -- Holmdel, N.J., at PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 15 -- Burgettstown, Pa., at S&T Music Park

Aug. 16 -- Cincinnati, Ohio, at Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 20 -- Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, at Blossom Music Center

Aug. 21 -- Indianapolis, Ind., at Ruoff Home Mortgage Center

Aug. 22 -- Des Moines, Iowa, at Iowa State Fairgrounds

Aug. 27 -- Darien Center, N.Y., at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center

Aug. 28 -- Syracuse, N.Y., at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Aug. 29 -- Hershey, Pa., at Hersheypark Stadium

Sept. 10 -- Austin, Texas, at Austin360 Amphitheater

Sept. 11 -- Houston, Texas, at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sept. 12 -- Dallas, Texas, at Dos Equis Pavilion

Sept. 17 -- Sacramento, Calif., at Toyota Amphitheatre

Sept. 18 -- Mountain View, Calif., at Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sept. 19 -- Irvine, Calif., at FivePoint Amphitheater

Sept. 24 -- San Diego, Calif., at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 25 -- Phoenix, Ariz., at AK Chin Pavilion

Sept. 26 -- Albuquerque, N.M., at Isleta Amphitheater