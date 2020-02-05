Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Meghan Trainor appeared on Good Morning America Wednesday and performed her song "Babygirl" from her new album Treat Myself.

Trainor performed the track inside the GMA studio in front of the show's live audience while wearing a black and light purple outfit.

"As soon as you love yourself/ You'll never know what an angel you are/ Stop breaking your heart/ As soon as you love yourself/ You gotta try before anyone can," the pop star sang.

Trainor discussed "Babygirl" with Robin Roberts how her song "Good Morning" will be used in an upcoming ad for GMA that will air Sunday during the Oscars.

"This song is so special to me because it's me singing to my younger self and to myself every day because I need a little self-love, I need a reminder," she said about "Babygirl."

.@Meghan_Trainor on her brand new album: "It's me singing to my younger self." https://t.co/yRcDTgZTU9 pic.twitter.com/213irIiqzG— Good Morning America (@GMA) February 5, 2020

Trainor was recently featured on The Late Late Show's Carpool Karaoke segment with James Corden. The pair were joined by Dr. Phil and performed together "All About That Bass."