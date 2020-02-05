Feb. 5 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Mamamoo has released a Japanese version of its "Hip" music video.

The K-pop group shared a video Tuesday for the Japanese-language version of the single.

The new video features the same scenes as the original video. The Mamamoo members are seen dancing in coordinating red and black outfits and rocking out on stage.

"Hip," co-written by Mamamoo member Hwasa, encourages fans to embrace themselves for who they are.

Mamamoo released the original "Hip" music video in November. The song appears on the group's second studio album, Reality in Black.

Mamamoo announced in January it will release a Japanese version of Reality in Black on March 11. The album will feature new original songs in Japanese.

Mamamoo consists of Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein and Hwasa. The group released its debut Japanese album, 4colors, in August.