Feb. 4 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Pentagon is gearing up to release its first full-length album.

The K-pop group shared a concept trailer for the album, Universe: The Black Hall, on Tuesday.

The teaser opens with Pentagon member Hui throwing a paper airplane from some bleachers. The plane lands near a circle of chairs with metronomes on top and is stained by a mysterious black liquid.

Pentagon also shared a new concept photo Tuesday on Twitter that shows its members wearing matching black suits. The members have cuts and bruises on their faces.

Pentagon previously shared a trailer for the album that depicted outer space. A previous teaser also showed a glowing pentagon in space.

Pentagon will release Universe: The Black Hall on Feb. 12. The group most recently released the EP Sum(me:r) in July.

Pentagon debuted as a group in 2016. The group consists of Jinho, Hui, Hongseok, Shinwon, Yeo One, YanAn, Yuto, Kino and Wooseok.