Feb. 4 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Pentagon is gearing up to release its first full-length album.
The K-pop group shared a concept trailer for the album, Universe: The Black Hall, on Tuesday.
The teaser opens with Pentagon member Hui throwing a paper airplane from some bleachers. The plane lands near a circle of chairs with metronomes on top and is stained by a mysterious black liquid.
Pentagon also shared a new concept photo Tuesday on Twitter that shows its members wearing matching black suits. The members have cuts and bruises on their faces.
Pentagon previously shared a trailer for the album that depicted outer space. A previous teaser also showed a glowing pentagon in space.
Pentagon will release Universe: The Black Hall on Feb. 12. The group most recently released the EP Sum(me:r) in July.
Pentagon debuted as a group in 2016. The group consists of Jinho, Hui, Hongseok, Shinwon, Yeo One, YanAn, Yuto, Kino and Wooseok.