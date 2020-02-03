K-pop stars GFriend premiered a new album and video on Monday at a launch event in Seoul. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI

SEOUL, Feb. 3 (UPI) -- K-pop band GFriend released its much-anticipated new album, Labyrinth, on Monday, their first since the group's label, Source Music, was acquired by Big Hit Entertainment in July.

The popular sextet also unveiled the video for the album's lead single "Crossroads," which features moody imagery to accompany lyrics that focus on being at a turning point in life.

"'Crossroads' talks about complicated feelings when you look to the future while also looking back on the past," band member Sowon said at a media event for the album and video release in Seoul on Monday.

The group said that Big Hit Entertainment founder Bang Si-hyuk contributed to the song's lyrics and that the production team at the label, which manages boy band megastars BTS, assisted in creating a cohesive look, sound and story line across the six-track EP.

"When we were making this album, we received help from Bang Si-hyuk and Big Hit's producers and visual arts team," said GFriend member Umji. "From songwriting to photos and videos, they helped us a lot. The story we're telling with this album is very well made, and the content we created has become more connected and defined."

The album highlights a maturing image for the group, which formed in 2015 and is known for hits including "Rough," "Navillera," "Love Whisper" and "Fever."

The new EP's title track "Labyrinth" takes on the theme of facing difficult decisions in life, while the track "Eclipse" features a tango-influenced sound and live instrumentation with harpsichord, violin, viola, cello and contrabass.

Other songs on the album are "Here We Are," "Eclipse" and "Dreamcatcher."

The group -- consisting of members Sowon, Yerin, Eunha,Yuju, SinB and Umji -- performed "Crossroads" and "Laybyrinth" for a media audience on Monday. A live fan showcase set to take place later on Monday evening was instead rescheduled to be held without an audience and live-streamed due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak. There have been 15 confirmed cases of the illness in South Korea as of Monday.

The new EP, the band's first Korean release since July's Fever Season, kicks off a busy month on the K-pop scene with albums on the way from several bands, including iKon, Pentagon and Loona. Big Hit Entertainment labelmates BTS will release their new full-length album "Map of the Soul: 7" on Feb. 21.