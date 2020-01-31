Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Louis Tomlinson has released his debut solo album, Walls.

The 28-year-old singer and former member of the boy band One Direction celebrated the release Friday on Twitter.

"Can't quite believe I'm finally saying this. My debut album #Walls is out now! Let me know what you think," he wrote.

Walls features 12 songs, including the singles "Two of Us," "Kill My Mind," "We Made It," "Don't Let It Break Your Heart" and "Walls." Tomlinson shared a music video for "We Made It" in October.

Tomlinson discussed Walls on Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, saying the album was four years in the making.

"What I was used to with One Direction was, like, an album a year, so I've actually been, like, patient and sensible and kind of understand the process. I feel like I've learned a lot along the way," he said.

Tomlinson said it took time to find his feet as a solo performer and mature as an artist.

"I think it took me a couple of years -- 18 months, two years -- to actually find my feet and work out who I am. I had to do all that developing kind of naturally because I left One Direction and then we're onto this, so naturally there's a lot of eyes on it," the singer said.

"There's a bit of treading water, but I feel like where I've landed on it and especially with this single that I'm going to perform tonight, 'Walls,' I'm really proud of it," he added.

Tomlinson performed "Walls" on the show.

Tomlinson's former One Direction bandmate Harry Styles released his second solo album, Fine Line, in December. Styles will perform at the Brit Awards in February and at Big Weekend music festival in May.