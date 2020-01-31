Jan. 31 (UPI) -- The new Barefoot Country Music Fest will feature a headlining performance from Dan + Shay.

Festival organizers announced Friday on Instagram that the country music duo, Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney, will perform at the inaugural music festival in June.

The festival will take place June 19-21 in Wildwood, N.J. Carrie Underwood and Blake Shelton were previously announced as headlining acts.

"We are 'Speechless' right now! Please welcome these 2x Grammy, ACM and CMT award winning boys, @DanandShay to the BCMF stage with Carrie Underwood and Blake Shelton + many more!" the post reads.

Additional performers will be announced next week. Organizers previously said the festival will feature "30 plus of country's hottest artists."

Dan + Shay released its third, self-titled studio album in June 2018. The pair won Best Country Duo Group Performance at the Grammys last week for its single "Speechless," which appears on the album.

Most recently, Dan + Shay released the single "10,000 Hours" with singer Justin Bieber.

Dan + Shay will perform Saturday at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest. The duo kicks off its new arena tour March 6 in Nashville, Tenn.