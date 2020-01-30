Jan. 30 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Moonbyul will release a new solo album in February.

The 27-year-old K-pop star, a member of the girl group Mamamoo, will release her second solo album, Dark Side of the Moon, Feb. 14 on Valentine's Day.

Mamamoo shared the news and a schedule of events Thursday on Twitter. Pre-orders for the album open Feb. 3, with Moonbyul to release a first song from the album the next day.

In addition, Moonbyul will perform a solo concert April 4 and 5.

Moonbyul made her solo debut with the album Selfish, released in May 2018. The album includes a single of the same name.

Mamamoo also consists of Solar, Wheein and Hwasa. The group released its second studio album, Reality in Black, in November. The album includes the singles "Destiny" and "Hip."

Mamamoo debuted as a group in 2014. The group is known for the singles "Um Oh Ah Yeh," "Décalcomanie," "Yes I Am" and "Starry Night."