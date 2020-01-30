Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Dua Lipa will release her new album, Future Nostalgia, in April.

The 24-year-old singer shared a release date, April 3, and promo art for the album Wednesday on Twitter.

The promo, photographed by Hugo Comte, shows Lipa in the driver's seat of a car with a full moon in the background. Lipa wears a pink blouse, white gloves and silver jewelry.

"FUTURE NOSTALGIA - THE ALBUM - COMING TO YOU APRIL 3RD - SHOT BY HUGO COMTE," she captioned the post.

Lipa will release a new single, "Physical," from Future Nostalgia on Friday. She shared a trailer for the song Wednesday that shows her fiddling with a Rubik's cube.

Lipa previously released the title track "Future Nostalgia."

Future Nostalgia is Lipa's followup to her self-titled debut album, released in June 2017. She is known for the singles "Be the One," "Hotter than Hell," "IDGAF," "One Kiss" with Calvin Harris and "Don't Start Now."

Lipa faced criticism this week after visiting a strip club with Lizzo, Lil Nas X and Rosalía after the Grammys. Lipa said in an interview with BBC Breakfast in November said she limits her use of social media because of online hate.

"Social media can be such an amazing tool and it can be so fun to share things, but at the same time, it can really, it's almost a breeding ground for hate and anxiety," she said. "People feel like they can say things because they're hiding behind a computer screen."