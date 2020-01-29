Jan. 29 (UPI) -- My Chemical Romance is reuniting for a new tour.

The rock band announced Wednesday that it will tour North America for the first time in nine years.

My Chemical Romance shared a short film titled "A summoning..." featuring music from band members Ray Toro and James Muhoberac. The clip follows a boy, played by Marcos Garcia, as he tries to evade a trio of masked figures.

The tour begins Sept. 9 in Detroit, Mich., and ends Oct. 11 in Las Vegas, Nev. Tickets go on sale Friday at 12 p.m. local time.

My Chemical Romance disbanded in 2013 after releasing four studio albums as a group. The band reunited in December for a show at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

My Chemical Romance is known for such singles as "Headfirst for Halos," "I'm Not Okay (I Promise)," "Helena," "The Ghost of You" and "Welcome to the Black Parade." Its most recent single, "Fake Your Death," appeared on the greatest hits album May Death Never Stop You (2014).

Here's the full list of dates for the My Chemical Romance reunion tour:

Sept. 9 - Detroit, Mich., at Little Caesars Arena

Sept. 11 - St. Paul, Minn., at Xcel Energy Center

Sept. 12 - Chicago, Ill., at Riot Fest

Sept. 14 - Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 15 - Boston, Mass., at TD Garden

Sept. 17 - Brooklyn, N.Y., at Barclays Center

Sept. 18 - Philadelphia, Pa., at Wells Fargo Center

Sept. 20 - Atlanta, Ga., at Music Midtown - Piedmont Park

Sept. 22 - Newark, N.J., at Prudential Center

Sept. 26 - Sunrise, Fla., at BB&T Center

Sept. 29 - Houston, Texas, at Toyota Center

Sept. 30 - Dallas, Texas, at American Airlines Center

Oct. 2 - Denver, Colo., at Pepsi Center

Oct. 4 - Tacoma, Wash., at Tacoma Dome

Oct. 6 - Oakland, Calif., at Oakland Arena

Oct. 8 - Los Angeles, Calif., at The Forum

Oct. 10 - Sacramento, Calif., at Aftershock

Oct. 11 - Las Vegas, Nev., at T-Mobile Arena