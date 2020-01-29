Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Chris Stapleton is reviving his headlining All-American Road Show tour in 2020.

The country music singer shared plans Wednesday on Instagram for his fourth annual edition of the tour.

Stapleton will perform across the U.S. with special guests Dwight Yoakam, The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell, Margo Price, Sheryl Crow, Kendell Marvel, Hank Williams, Jr., Elle King, Nikki Lane, The Marcus King Band, Yola, The Highwomen and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit on select dates of the tour.

The All-American Road Show tour begins March 11 in Corpus Christi, Texas, and ends Oct. 23 in San Antonio, Texas. Tickets go on sale Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sale tickets available Feb. 4 at 10 a.m.

Stapleton released his third studio album, From a Room: Volume 2, in December 2017, and released the single "Blow" with Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars in July. He also performed the new song "I Just Remembered That I Didn't Care" with John Mayer at a concert in August.

Here's the full list of dates for the All-American Road Show tour:

March 11 - Corpus Christi, Texas, at American Bank Center

March 12 - Austin, Texas, at Frank Erwin Center

March 14 - Arlington, Texas, at Globe Life Field

March 20 - Biloxi, Miss., at Mississippi Coast Coliseum

March 21 - Birmingham, Ala., at Legacy Arena at the BJCC

April 22 - Toldeo, Ohio, at Huntington Center

April 23 - Columbus, Ohio, at Schottenstein Center

April 25 - Lexington, Ky., at A Concert for Kentucky - Kroger Field

June 4 - Albuquerque, N.M., at Isleta Amphitheater

June 5 - Phoenix, Ariz., at Ak-Chin Pavilion

June 6 - San Bernardino, Calif., at Glen Helen Amphitheater

June 11 - Bakersfield, Calif., at Mechanics Bank Arena

June 12 - Sacramento, Calif., at Toyota Amphitheatre

June 13 - Mountain View, Calif., at Shoreline Amphitheatre

June 18 - Boise, Idaho, at Ford Idaho Center Arena

June 19 - Portland, Ore., at Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

June 20 - George, Wash., at The Gorge Amphitheatre

June 25 - Salt Lake City, Utah, at USANA Amphitheatre

June 26 - Denver, Colo., at Pepsi Center

June 30 - Milwaukee, Wisc., at Summerfest at American Family Insurance Amphitheater

July 16 - Estero, Fla., at Hertz Arena

July 17 - Orlando, Fla., at Amway Center

July 18 - Atlanta, Ga., at Truist Park

July 23 - Darien Center, N.Y., at Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 24 - Syracuse, N.Y., at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

July 25 - Holmdel, N.J., at PNC Bank Arts Center

July 30 - Scranton, Pa., at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

July 31 - Philadelphia, Pa., at BB&T Pavilion

Aug. 1 - Mansfield, Mass., at Xfinity CEnter

Aug. 6 - Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, at Blossom Music Center

Aug. 7 - Charlotte, N.C., at PNC Music Pavilion

Aug. 8 - Raleigh, N.C., at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Aug. 12 - Gilford, N.H., at Bank NH Pavilion

Aug. 13 - Gilford, N.H., at Bank NH Pavilion

Aug. 20 - Sioux Falls, S.D., at Denny Sanford Premier Center

Aug. 29 - Chicago, Ill., at Wrigley Field

Oct. 1 - Knoxville, Tenn., at Thompson-Boling Arena

Oct. 2 - Nashville, Tenn., at Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 8 - State College, Pa., at Bryce Jordan Center

Oct. 9 - Atlantic City, N.J., at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

Oct. 10 - New York, N.Y., at Madison Square Garden

Oct. 15 - Columbia, Mo., at Mizzou Arena

Oct. 16 - Tulsa, Okla., at BOK Center (on-sale Feb. 14)

Oct. 17 - Lincoln, Neb., at Pinnacle Bank Arena (on-sale Feb. 14)

Oct. 22 - Lubbock, Texas, at United Supermarket Arena

Oct. 23 - San Antonio, Texas, at AT&T Center (on-sale March 27)