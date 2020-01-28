Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Justin Bieber announced on Instagram Tuesday that he will be releasing his new album titled Changes on Feb. 14.

Changes is Bieber's fifth studio album and features the single "Yummy." The album follows the release of 2015's Purpose.

Bieber also released on Tuesday his new single "Get Me" featuring Kehlani. The singer uploaded the track to YouTube.

"Oh you don't compare, don't fit in with them do you get me?/ Judging by the way you open up, you get me/Oh out of this world, hands on baby, now you send me/ Looking at the way we're blending in you get me," Bieber sings.

YouTube launched on Monday Justin Bieber: Seasons, a documentary series about the pop star and how he worked on the new album.

Bieber will be kicking off a North American tour that will run from May 14 to Sept. 26.