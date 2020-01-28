Bad Bunny performs during the 26th annual Billboard Latin Music Awards on April 25. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Bad Bunny has released a new song about the late Kobe Bryant titled "6 Rings." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Bad Bunny paid tribute to recently deceased NBA legend Kobe Bryant on Tuesday with a new song titled "6 Rings."

The Latin music star uploaded the track to Sound Cloud alongside a photo of himself wearing a purple shirt with Bryant's name on it.

The six rings Bad Bunny is referring to is Bryant's five NBA championship rings and his wedding ring.

"You won 6 rings, 5 with the NBA and one in a marriage that gave you your daughters/ Thinking that one of them left with you, got me outta control/ But nah, it's so you don't play ball alone in heaven," Bad Bunny says on the song.

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among the nine killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday in Calabasas, Calif.

Late night hosts such as Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and James Corden also paid tribute to the Los Angeles Lakers icon.