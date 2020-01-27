Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Sammy Hagar & The Circle and Whitesnake are going on tour in 2020.
Hagar, 72, announced Monday on Twitter that he will perform with The Circle, his supergroup with former Van Halen bandmate Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham and Vic Johnson, on a joint summer tour with Whitesnake. The groups will be joined by special guest Night Ranger.
Hagar shared the news alongside a video of himself and Whitesnake frontman David Coverdale.
"Sammy and The Circle have teamed up with @Whitesnake (and special guests @nightranger) for an epic 2020 tour crisscrossing the US and bringing the party to you!" the caption reads.
The new tour begins July 9 in West Palm Beach, Fla., and ends Sept. 20 in Shula Vista, Calif. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time.
"I love some friendly competition on stage and that's exactly what this is going to be," Hagar said in a statement. "David and I have nothing but the highest respect for one another, but we would also like to blow the other guy off the stage! Add in Night Ranger and the fans will have one hell of a night of music."
Sammy Hagar & The Circle released its debut studio album, Space Between, in May. Whitesnake released its 13th studio album, Flesh & Blood, the same month.
Here's the full list of dates for the Sammy Hagar & The Circle and Whitesnake tour:
July 9 - West Palm Beach, Fla., at iThink Financial Amphitheatre
July 11 - Tampa, Fla., at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at FL State Fairgrounds
July 14 - Alpharetta, Ga., at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
July 15 - Raleigh, N.C., at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
July 18 - Virginia Beach, Va., at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
July 19 - Charlotte, N.C., at PNC Music Pavilion
July 22 - Camden, N.J., at BB&T Pavilion
July 23 - Bristow, Va., at Jiffy Lube Live
July 25 - Niagara Falls, N.Y., at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino
July 26 - Wantagh, N.Y., at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Aug. 7 - Maryland Heights, Mo., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 8 - Cincinnati, Ohio, at Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 11 - Clarkston, Mich., at DTE Energy Music Theatre
Aug. 12 - Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, at Blossom Music Center
Aug. 14 - Tinley Park, Ill., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 15 - Noblesville, Ind., at Ruoff Music Center
Aug. 18 - Saratoga Springs, N.Y., at Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Aug. 19 - Burgettstown, Pa., at S&T Bank Music Park
Aug. 21 - Holmdel, N.J., at PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug. 22 - Mansfield, Mass., at Xfinity Center
Sept. 2 - Dallas, Texas, at Dos Equis Pavilion
Sept. 3 - The Woodlands, Texas, at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Sept. 6 - Phoenix, Ariz., at Ak-Chin Pavilion
Sept. 8 - Irvine, Calif., at FivePoint Amphitheatre
Sept. 10 - Salt Lake City, Utah, at USANA Amphitheatre
Sept. 13 - Mountain View, Calif., at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Sept. 15 - Ridgefield, Wash., at Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
Sept. 16 - Auburn, Calif., at White River Amphitheatre
Sept. 18 - Wheatland, Calif., at Toyota Amphitheatre
Sept. 20 - Chula Vista, Calif., at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre