Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Sammy Hagar & The Circle and Whitesnake are going on tour in 2020.

Hagar, 72, announced Monday on Twitter that he will perform with The Circle, his supergroup with former Van Halen bandmate Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham and Vic Johnson, on a joint summer tour with Whitesnake. The groups will be joined by special guest Night Ranger.

Hagar shared the news alongside a video of himself and Whitesnake frontman David Coverdale.

"Sammy and The Circle have teamed up with @Whitesnake (and special guests @nightranger) for an epic 2020 tour crisscrossing the US and bringing the party to you!" the caption reads.

The new tour begins July 9 in West Palm Beach, Fla., and ends Sept. 20 in Shula Vista, Calif. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

"I love some friendly competition on stage and that's exactly what this is going to be," Hagar said in a statement. "David and I have nothing but the highest respect for one another, but we would also like to blow the other guy off the stage! Add in Night Ranger and the fans will have one hell of a night of music."

Sammy Hagar & The Circle released its debut studio album, Space Between, in May. Whitesnake released its 13th studio album, Flesh & Blood, the same month.

Here's the full list of dates for the Sammy Hagar & The Circle and Whitesnake tour:

July 9 - West Palm Beach, Fla., at iThink Financial Amphitheatre

July 11 - Tampa, Fla., at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at FL State Fairgrounds

July 14 - Alpharetta, Ga., at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 15 - Raleigh, N.C., at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

July 18 - Virginia Beach, Va., at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

July 19 - Charlotte, N.C., at PNC Music Pavilion

July 22 - Camden, N.J., at BB&T Pavilion

July 23 - Bristow, Va., at Jiffy Lube Live

July 25 - Niagara Falls, N.Y., at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino

July 26 - Wantagh, N.Y., at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 7 - Maryland Heights, Mo., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 8 - Cincinnati, Ohio, at Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 11 - Clarkston, Mich., at DTE Energy Music Theatre

Aug. 12 - Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, at Blossom Music Center

Aug. 14 - Tinley Park, Ill., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 15 - Noblesville, Ind., at Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 18 - Saratoga Springs, N.Y., at Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Aug. 19 - Burgettstown, Pa., at S&T Bank Music Park

Aug. 21 - Holmdel, N.J., at PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 22 - Mansfield, Mass., at Xfinity Center

Sept. 2 - Dallas, Texas, at Dos Equis Pavilion

Sept. 3 - The Woodlands, Texas, at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sept. 6 - Phoenix, Ariz., at Ak-Chin Pavilion

Sept. 8 - Irvine, Calif., at FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sept. 10 - Salt Lake City, Utah, at USANA Amphitheatre

Sept. 13 - Mountain View, Calif., at Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sept. 15 - Ridgefield, Wash., at Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

Sept. 16 - Auburn, Calif., at White River Amphitheatre

Sept. 18 - Wheatland, Calif., at Toyota Amphitheatre

Sept. 20 - Chula Vista, Calif., at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre