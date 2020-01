Ozzy Osbourne (L) and Kelly Osbourne attend the Grammy Awards on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Ozzy Osbourne attended the Grammys following news he is battling Parkinson's disease.

The 62nd annual Grammy Awards, held Sunday in Los Angeles, marked the singer's first public appearance since sharing the news of his Parkinson's diagnosis last week.

Osbourne, 71, used a cane as he walked the red carpet with his daughter Kelly Osbourne. The pair wore all-black ensembles, with Ozzy Osbourne in a black shirt, pants and a striped jacket.

He was diagnosed with Parkinson's in February 2019 and also struggled with injuries from a fall and illness the same year. He reflected on his difficult year during the CBS Grammys red carpet pre-show.

"This last year has been hell for me," Ozzy Osbourne said. "I've had surgery on my neck. I've announced to the world that I've got Parkinson's. It's been one rock-'n'-roll year for me."

He and his wife, Sharon Osbourne, presented the award for Best Rap/Sung Performance, which went to DJ Khaled, John Legend and late rapper Nipsey Hussle for their song, "Higher."

The Osbournes shared the singer's Parkinson's diagnosis Tuesday on Good Morning America.

"It's PRKN 2," Sharon Osbourne said. "There's so many different types of Parkinson's; it's not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body. And it's -- it's like you have a good day, a good day, and then a really bad day."

