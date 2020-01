Lana Del Rey attends the Grammy Awards on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Lana Del Rey (R) and Sean Larkin attend the Grammy Awards on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Lana Del Rey brought her new boyfriend, Sean "Sticks" Larkin, to the Grammys.

The 34-year-old singer and Larkin, a police officer who appears on the A&E reality series Live PD, attended the 62nd annual Grammy Awards Sunday in Los Angeles.

Del Rey and Larkin kept close as they posed for photos on the red carpet. Del Rey wore a sparkling silver dress, while Larkin sported an all-black ensemble.

Del Rey told Entertainment Tonight she switched her outfit at the last minute.

"I had another dress and then my boyfriend and I were getting a belt for him at the mall and I saw this and I loved it, so this is a last-minute dress," she said.

Del Rey confirmed she's "happy" with Larkin.

Del Rey was nominated for Album of the Year and Song of the Year at the Grammys, but lost both to Billie Eilish. Eilish and Lizzo were the big winners of the night.

Del Rey and Larkin made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Clive Davis pre-Grammy gala Saturday.

Del Rey and Larkin went public with their relationship on Instagram in December. The couple were first linked in September after they were spotted together in New York.

Del Rey released her sixth studio album, Norman [Expletive] Rockwell, in August. The album includes the singles "Mariners Apartment Complex," "Hope is a Dangerous Thing for a Woman Like Me to Have" and "Doin' Time."