Harry Styles is scheduled to perform at the BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend live music event in May. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Harry Styles, Camila Cabello and Dua Lipa are confirmed as performers for BBC Radio 1's next Big Weekend, live music event.

AJ Tracey, Biffy Clyro and Calvin Harris are also part of the lineup for the 17th edition of the festival, which is slated to take place in Camperdown Park in Dundee, Scotland May 22- 24.

"Yes, Radio 1! Absolutely thrilled to be back at Radio 1's Big Weekend, it's the start of the summer and the crowds in Scotland are always insane. See you soon, Dundee!" Styles said in a press release.

"Radio 1 has been a huge part of my journey over the last few years, so I am beyond excited to be coming back to Big Weekend! It's going to super fun to perform for you guys in Scotland," added Cabello.

Time to reveal the location for this year's #BigWeekend AND the first six artists we're taking with us... pic.twitter.com/l2WL4ltkZd— BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) January 27, 2020

About 70,000 fans are expected to attend, the network said.

More musical acts will be announced in the coming weeks.