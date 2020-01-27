Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Heavy metal band Disturbed is going on tour in 2020.

The group shared plans Monday on Twitter for The Sickness, a new tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of its album of the same name.

Staind and Bad Wolves will join Disturbed on the tour, which begins July 15 in Maryland Heights, Md. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sale tickets available Tuesday at 10 a.m.

"We're excited to announce The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour in North America this summer with very special guest @Staind and @BadWolves," the post reads.

Disturbed released The Sickness, its debut studio album, in March 2000. The album includes the singles "Stupify," "Down with the Sickness" and "Voices," and spent 103 weeks on the Billboard 200 chart.

Disturbed released its seventh studio album, Evolution, in October 2018. The group shared a music video for the album's single "Hold on to Memories" last week.

Here's the full list of dates for the Sickness anniversary tour:

July 15 - Maryland Heights, Mo., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 21 - Alpharetta, Ga., at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 23 - Tampa, Fla., at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 24 - West Palm Beach, Fla., at iThink Financial Amphitheatre

July 26 - Bristow, Va., at Jiffy Lube Live

July 29 - Holmdel, N.J., at PNC Bank Arts Center

July 30 - Mansfield, Mass., at Xfinity Center

Aug. 1 - Hershey, Pa., at Hersheypark Stadium

Aug. 2 - Hartford, Conn., at Xfinity Theatre

Aug. 4 - Saratoga Springs, N.Y., at Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Aug. 6 - Wantagh, N.Y., at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 8 - Syracuse, N.Y., at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Aug. 10 - Darien Center, N.Y., at Darien Lake Amphitheater

Aug. 11 - Toronto, Ontario, at Budweiser Stage

Aug. 13 - Burgettstown, Pa., at S&T Bank Music Park

Aug. 15 - Cincinnati, Ohio, at Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 16 - Clarkston, Mich., at DTE Energy Music Theatre

Aug. 20 - Tinley Park, Ill., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 21 - Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, at Blossom Music Center

Aug. 23 - Noblesville, Ind., at Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 26 - Rogers, Ark., at Walmart AMP

Aug. 27 - The Woodlands, Texas, at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Aug. 29 - Albuquerque, N.M., at Isleta Amphitheater

Aug. 30 - Phoenix, Ariz., at Ak-Chin Pavilion

Sept. 1 - Chula Vista, Calif., at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 4 - Mountain View, Calif., at Shoreline Amphitheare

Sept. 5 - Wheatland, Calif., at Toyota Amphitheatre

Sept. 9 - West Valley City, Utah, at USANA Amphitheatre

Sept. 11 - Ridgefield, Wash., at Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

Sept. 12 - Auburn, Wash., at White River Amphitheatre