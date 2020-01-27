Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Heavy metal band Disturbed is going on tour in 2020.
The group shared plans Monday on Twitter for The Sickness, a new tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of its album of the same name.
Staind and Bad Wolves will join Disturbed on the tour, which begins July 15 in Maryland Heights, Md. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sale tickets available Tuesday at 10 a.m.
"We're excited to announce The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour in North America this summer with very special guest @Staind and @BadWolves," the post reads.
Disturbed released The Sickness, its debut studio album, in March 2000. The album includes the singles "Stupify," "Down with the Sickness" and "Voices," and spent 103 weeks on the Billboard 200 chart.
Disturbed released its seventh studio album, Evolution, in October 2018. The group shared a music video for the album's single "Hold on to Memories" last week.
Here's the full list of dates for the Sickness anniversary tour:
July 15 - Maryland Heights, Mo., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 21 - Alpharetta, Ga., at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
July 23 - Tampa, Fla., at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 24 - West Palm Beach, Fla., at iThink Financial Amphitheatre
July 26 - Bristow, Va., at Jiffy Lube Live
July 29 - Holmdel, N.J., at PNC Bank Arts Center
July 30 - Mansfield, Mass., at Xfinity Center
Aug. 1 - Hershey, Pa., at Hersheypark Stadium
Aug. 2 - Hartford, Conn., at Xfinity Theatre
Aug. 4 - Saratoga Springs, N.Y., at Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Aug. 6 - Wantagh, N.Y., at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Aug. 8 - Syracuse, N.Y., at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Aug. 10 - Darien Center, N.Y., at Darien Lake Amphitheater
Aug. 11 - Toronto, Ontario, at Budweiser Stage
Aug. 13 - Burgettstown, Pa., at S&T Bank Music Park
Aug. 15 - Cincinnati, Ohio, at Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 16 - Clarkston, Mich., at DTE Energy Music Theatre
Aug. 20 - Tinley Park, Ill., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 21 - Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, at Blossom Music Center
Aug. 23 - Noblesville, Ind., at Ruoff Music Center
Aug. 26 - Rogers, Ark., at Walmart AMP
Aug. 27 - The Woodlands, Texas, at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Aug. 29 - Albuquerque, N.M., at Isleta Amphitheater
Aug. 30 - Phoenix, Ariz., at Ak-Chin Pavilion
Sept. 1 - Chula Vista, Calif., at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 4 - Mountain View, Calif., at Shoreline Amphitheare
Sept. 5 - Wheatland, Calif., at Toyota Amphitheatre
Sept. 9 - West Valley City, Utah, at USANA Amphitheatre
Sept. 11 - Ridgefield, Wash., at Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
Sept. 12 - Auburn, Wash., at White River Amphitheatre