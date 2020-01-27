Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Aerosmith will perform a 50th anniversary show in its hometown of Boston, Mass.

The rock band said Monday on Twitter that it will celebrate its 50th anniversary as a group at the "Bad Boys of Boston" concert Sept. 18 at Fenway Park.

Aerosmith will be joined by special guest Extreme. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. ET, with pre-sale tickets available for Aero Force One and Citi card members Tuesday at 10 a.m. ET.

"The #BadBoysOfBoston are coming home! Don't miss the 50th Anniversary Show Fri, Sept 18th, 2020 at @fenwaypark Boston, MA! with special guest @ExtremeBand," the post reads.

Extreme confirmed the news in a Facebook post Monday.

"We are proud to announce that Extreme will supporting Aerosmith for their 50th anniversary show Fri, Sept 18th," the rock band wrote.

Aerosmith will resume its Deuces are Wild residency Wednesday at the Park Theater at Park MGM in Las Vegas. The band will also take the show on tour across Europe and the U.K. in June and July.

Aerosmith performed with Run-D.M.C. at the Grammy Awards Sunday after being honored Friday at the MusiCares Person of the Year gala.

Aerosmith debuted as a group in 1970 and released its 15th studio album, Music from Another Dimension!, in 2012.