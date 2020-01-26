Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Pop music icon Madonna has canceled her planned concert in London Monday as she heals from unspecified injuries.

"Under doctors guidance I have been told to rest for a few days. As you all know, I have injuries that have plagued me since the beginning of the tour but I must always listen to my body and put my health first," the 61-year-old singer posted on Instagram Saturday.

"The last thing I want to do is disappoint my fans or compromise the integrity of my show. So I will keep going until I cannot. As always- anyone who purchased a ticket will be refunded for tickets purchased that evening. The show on Wednesday January 29th will go as scheduled. Again I am deeply sorry to disappoint anyone and please know that it hurts me more than you can imagine to have to cancel any shows. Thank you again for your understanding."

The entertainer last month canceled the final date on the North American leg of her Madame X concert tour because she wasn't feeling well.

She is scheduled to perform shows throughout Europe through March.